The Bruins’ second line put on a clinic in Boston’s 5-2 over the New York Islanders on Thursday thanks in large part to Charlie Coyle.

The B’s center recorded his first career hat trick and notched an assist on the way to a four-point game.

For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week proudly presented by VA New England Healthcare

For more on Coyle’s standout performance, check out the video above.

Story continues below advertisement

More Bruins:

VA Hero Of The Week: Charlie Coyle Records First Career Hat Trick

About the Author

Meredith Gorman

NESN Host/Reporter

Meredith joined NESN in 2020 and serves as a reporter and host across all NESN platforms. Prior to NESN, she was the New England Patriots’ team reporter, a multimedia sports reporter for the Boston Herald and has worked for Monumental Sports Network, CBS Sports and other outlets. In her free time, Meredith likes spending time with family and friends, golf, running, playing tennis, hiking and cooking.

More From Meredith

In This Article

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images