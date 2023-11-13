VA Hero Of The Week: Charlie Coyle Records First Career Hat Trick

The Bruins’ second line put on a clinic in Boston’s 5-2 over the New York Islanders on Thursday thanks in large part to Charlie Coyle.

The B’s center recorded his first career hat trick and notched an assist on the way to a four-point game.

For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week proudly presented by VA New England Healthcare

For more on Coyle’s standout performance, check out the video above.