Bill Belichick always is tight-lipped with the media, but he apparently is more transparent with his Patriots players.

In a recent exclusive interview with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Uche shed light on the conversation he had with Belichick around the NFL trade deadline. The fourth-year linebacker was viewed as the most likely candidate to be shipped out of Foxboro, Mass. by Oct. 31, but the Patriots elected to hang onto Uche.

“It was an interesting situation,” Uche told Reiss. “It was the first time I really had some open, transparent dialogue with Bill. He was very honest. He kept things very real with me.

“He told me they want me here. He told me teams that were interested and things like that. We had that discussion and I was kept in the loop the whole time, knew what was going on. It was smooth. So I guess on the outside it can seem like chaotic, but I feel like Bill did a great job, at least with me, communicating what was going on.”

Uche has battled injuries and showcased subpar play this season after an 11.5-sack breakout in 2022. The Michigan product is a talented pass-rusher, but it doesn’t seem like the Patriots ever see him blossoming into an every-down ‘backer.

Thus, it will be interesting to see how strong of an effort New England makes this offseason to re-sign Uche. But if the 25-year-old has it his way, he will play out his career with the Patriots.