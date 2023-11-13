After Matthew Judon underwent biceps surgery in early October, multiple reports indicated he hoped to return in December. The star edge rusher could provide a huge boost to a Patriots team that, in theory, would’ve righted the ship after a rough start.

Well, what about now?

Judon was eligible to start practicing last week, and December is just a few weeks away. If New England were even halfway decent, we probably would be on Judon watch at each practice.

However, it’s fair to wonder whether the state of the team could change the calculus for Judon and other players on injured reserve, like tackle Riley Reiff. With the Patriots now 2-8 after Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, could injury return timelines be pushed back indefinitely?

Story continues below advertisement

“No, I don’t think so,” Bill Belichick said during a Monday morning video call.

That’s a pretty definitive answer, so we’ll take Belichick at his word.

That said, it would be great to know Judon’s thoughts on the situation. You certainly could argue it would be best for all involved for him to sit the remainder of the season. And he might agree.

But the Patriots typically don’t allow players on injured reserve to speak with reporters. So, for now, Belichick’s remarks are all we have to go on.

Story continues below advertisement

New England will enjoy its bye this week before returning Nov. 26 when it visits the New York Giants.