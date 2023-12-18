Bailey Zappe knows that there are multiple passes he could have thrown differently for the New England Patriots in a Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Patriots quarterbacks of past and present agree on how to handle throws into tight spots against defenses.

After Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee was suspended for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. among other penalties, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reaffirmed his take that quarterbacks have to do a better job of not putting pass-catchers in as many dangerous, vulnerable situations.

Zappe shared a similar sentiment on Monday.

Bailey Zappe takes responsibility for Hunter Henry getting hurt and says, “That’s on us as quarterbacks. We’re the guys who control where the ball goes. We’re the guys that understand the coverages, and if we lead them into anybody, that’s on us.” pic.twitter.com/1OwVLPwpD3 — Jones & Mego with Arcand (@JonesandMego) December 18, 2023

“That’s on us at quarterbacks,” Zappe said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “We’re the guys that control where the ball goes. We’re the guys that understand the coverages. If we lead them into anybody, that’s on us. That’s when ball placement (becomes) a factor. You’d rather a guy take a big hit in the back than in front of his knees.”

Zappe spoke specifically in reference to tight end Hunter Henry, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury after taking multiple hits.

“I apologized to him a few times when he got up and kind of wobbled, like, ‘My bad,'” Zappe shared. “He was game about it. … He wants as many targets as anybody.”

As the second-year passer continues to grow for the Patriots, Zappe knows he has to make better decisions when leading his targets.

“That’s definitely on the quarterback to control that stuff,” Zappe added.

The Patriots look to bounce back on Christmas Eve in Denver against the Broncos.