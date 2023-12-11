T.J. Watt is fully capable of wrecking games for opposing offenses. Mike Onwenu ensured that did not happen in the Patriots’ victory over the Steelers.

New England’s right tackle was excellent against Watt in last Thursday’s matchup at Acrisure Stadium, holding Pittsburgh’s superstar edge rusher to four pressures, no quarterback hits and no sacks. It was just the third time all season that the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year did not record at least half a sack, and just his second game without a sack or QB hit.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien lauded Onwenu on Friday, saying the fourth-year pro played “a hell of a game.” Quarterback Bailey Zappe did the same Monday, spotlighting Onwenu’s performance while praising the Patriots’ O-line.

“He actually had the hardest job out of everybody on the field, taking care of T.J. Watt,” Zappe said on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego with Arcand.” “He did a phenomenal job of that. Just kind of looking back at it — we watched the film (Monday) — the offensive line, they really got us going this game. All of the credit to them and what they did. Receivers made plays, made it really easy on me just to kind of throw it to them and they made plays. It was a great game for us.”

The Patriots’ game plan hinged on limiting Watt on offense and George Pickens on defense. They succeeded at the latter, as well, holding the second-year Steelers receiver to 19 yards on five catches.

Onwenu’s effort against Watt — who landed in concussion protocol on Saturday — came one week after the 26-year-old lineman struggled against Khalil Mack in a shutout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Onwenu said he felt himself “playing out of character” while blocking Mack and made a concerted effort to change that against Watt.

“Most of my bad plays (against LA) were pretty much just me not trusting my technique or me being in a position and thinking I was in a bad position,” Onwenu said Monday. “And then following this past game on Thursday, I took the corrections, what I did from the past game. Most of the time, I’m in good position. I’m in good technique and footwork and all of that. So the more I trust myself, the more I adjust and just play the game within a game, then I’ll be all right.”

The Patriots view Onwenu as a natural guard, but they relented and shifted him to tackle in mid-October. Outside of his hiccups against Mack, the 26-year-old Michigan product has played well in that spot, allowing just two sacks all season, per Pro Football Focus, and boosting his value as he prepares to hit free agency for the first time in March.

“I think part of it has to do with my athleticism,” Onwenu said. “People primarily see me as a guard, but I’m an athletic guy when I need to be. Playing on the inside you’ve just gotta block the guy. The fight is right there within three steps. But at tackle, you’ve got to get out there. It’s a lot of space to protect and all that. But for me, my athleticism — I have some length on me. I have longer arms and a big grip, so most of the time when I get my hands on somebody, it’s a good fight.”

The 3-10 Patriots will host the 8-5 Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.