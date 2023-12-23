The Bruins are back in action to complete their back-to-back set and hope to break their three-game losing streak.

Boston’s offense no-showed Friday, and the Winnipeg Jets handily beat the B’s, 5-1 at Canada Life Centre. The Bruins quickly get an opportunity to shake off the loss when they head to Xcel Energy Center to take on the Minnesota Wild for the second time in a week.

The Bruins lost to the Wild in overtime Tuesday at TD Garden. Boston was up 2-1 heading into the third period, but Kirill Kaprizov helped start a rally. Brad Marchand scored a power-play goal in the final minutes to force overtime, but Kaprizov scored the game-winner for his second goal of the night.

Boston didn’t hold morning skate, but Linus Ullmark is expected to rotate in for Jeremy Swayman. It’s unknown, as of Saturday afternoon, if head coach Jim Montgomery will make any changes to the lineup to find a spark after Friday’s loss.

Charlie McAvoy was dinged up during the Jets matchup but returned to the game. Ian Mitchell on Saturday was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis and likely would fill in if McAvoy was unable to suit up.

Puck drop for Bruins-Wild is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (19-6-6)

Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

MINNESOTA WILD (14-13-4)

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Vinni Lettieri

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Pat Maroon

Brandon Duhaime — Connor Dewar — Jake Lucchini

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — Dakota Mermis

Marc-Andre Fleury