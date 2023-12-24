Many have questioned if New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be traded after the 2023 campaign.

But Belichick isn’t the only veteran head coach surfacing in trade talks.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday the future of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the most popular topics in league circles. Tomlin’s Steelers, who earned a one-sided victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, currently are ninth in the AFC standings.

“… A lot of teams are looking at Mike Tomlin hoping that, ‘Hey, he could possibly be available after this season if the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to lose,'” Glazer said on FOX Sports pregame coverage.

“Here’s the deal there: I don’t know what the future is with Mike Tomlin. Over the last couple of weeks, that is the name that’s been brought up by every team out there with openings, teams that think they’re going to have openings, seeing if maybe Mike Tomlin and the Steelers decide to part ways, or if there’s a possible trade.”

Glazer also acknowledged how the Steelers could try to sign Tomlin to a contract extension at the end of the season.

“All I’m telling you is Mike Tomlin’s name has been brought up an awful lot lately,” Glazer said.

Glazer said the NFL could have seven, eight or even nine head coaching openings after the season. The Los Angeles Clippers currently are viewed as the top spot while the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders also are operating with interim coaches. Other teams that could be in for a coaching change include the Patriots and Washington Commanders.

The New York Jets reportedly will stick with head coach Robert Saleh.