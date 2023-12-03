Adam Schefter and Cam Newton aren’t on the same page about Bill Belichick and the Carolina Panthers.

Earlier this week, Newton confidently claimed Panthers owner David Tepper, who fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, will pursue Belichick this offseason. Newton’s comments came after Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported that Carolina will be among the top suitors for Belichick, whom many believe could leave the New England Patriots after the 2023 campaign.

But Schefter threw cold water on that speculation Sunday morning in a report about how struggling rookie quarterback Bryce Young will factor into Carolina’s coaching search.

“The expectation across the NFL is that Tepper will look to hire an offensive-minded head coach,” Schefter wrote. “Someone who can help quarterback Bryce Young fulfill the potential that Carolina saw when it made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. ‘He wants to go the offense route,’ said a league source familiar with the Panthers thinking.”

Schefter identified Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson as likely candidates. The NFL insider didn’t name Belichick anywhere in his report.

Belichick would bring much to the table for Carolina despite his recent struggles in New England. However, his inability to build a capable offense for the Patriots could preclude him from being a candidate for the Panthers job, if Tepper indeed prefers to hire an offensive-minded coach.

Of course, it remains possible that Belichick will return to the Patriots next season. Such an outcome feels unlikely given New England’s current trajectory, but neither Belichick nor Patriots owner Robert Kraft have publicly commented on the future of arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history.

Belichick’s 2-9 Patriots will host the 4-7 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.