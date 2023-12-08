Bruin captain Brad Marchand entered Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres on a two-game goal streak, having scored four total goals during that span.

We highlighted Marchand’s hot streak and looked back on his hat-trick night against the Columbus Blue Jackets last Sunday prior to the Bruins’ matchup with Buffalo.

During the second period, Brad Marchand found the back of the net once again, scoring the first goal of the game for the B’s and extending his scoring streak to three straight games. He has also scored five straight goals for the Bruins.

