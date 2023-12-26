The Boston Bruins have shown over the years that they are a tight-knit group and that was no different over the holidays.

It was evident when goaltender Jeremy Swayman and forward Jakub Lauko got trapped in an elevator on the way to defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s on Christmas.

Jeremy Swayman and Jakub Lauko got stuck in the elevator on their way up to Kevin Shattenkirk’s crib 😬😭



(via JSwayman1/IG) pic.twitter.com/hlh1oky3fZ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 26, 2023

Both Swayman and Lauko posted the mishap on their Instagram stories, but the forward got the last laugh when he added to the story on X, formerly known as Twitter the next day.

we’re fine😁 sway was crying a little but I did give him a goalie hug🫂 — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) December 26, 2023

It’s unknown how long the duo were stuck in the elevator or who rescued them, but at least we know they are safe and will join the rest of the Bruins as they head to Buffalo on Wednesday for a matchup with the Sabres.

Being stranded wasn’t the only excitement for Swayman this holiday season. The Anchorage, Alaska native donned his Santa suit on Christmas Eve and made his way over to Bruins goalie partner Linus Ullmark’s house for their “family” tradition.

“Swaynta Clause, making core memories where he goes,” Ullmark wrote in his Instagram caption. “Our family’s favorite tradition nowadays! Thankful for this wonderful person. Love you kompis!”

Kompis is the Swedish word for buddy. The Bruins goaltending tandem has shown their support for one another on and off the ice, and Swayman spending time with Ullmark and his family on Christmas Eve only cements it more.