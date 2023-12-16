As the Bruins hit the road to the Big Apple, they look to disrupt the momentum of the ‘red-hot’ New York Islanders.

The Islanders are 9-1-2 in their last twelve games. With a +10 goal differential against their opponents in that stretch, the Islanders have shown that they will not go down without a fight. Fresh off a loss to the Devils, the Bruins will have to work hard to break through that momentum.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.