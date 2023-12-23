The Bruins seeked to snap their three-game losing streak with a win against the Minnesota Wild.

With Matt Poitras playing in the World Juniors Championship, all eyes will be on Morgan Geekie filling in his spot at center. In his last six games, Geekie has had two goals and three assists off 14 shots. With his quickness and physicality, Geekie can potentially make a big impact on the B’s third line.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Granite City Electric.