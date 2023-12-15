Celtics Finding Winning Formula Through Defense, Balanced Scoring

The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-107, on Thursday night to improve to 18-5 on the season and a perfect 12-0 at home.

With all five starters hitting double digits in the past two games, Boston has become more balanced in scoring instead of relying solely on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“I think when you play fast when you have the guys that we have, it’s an equal opportunity,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Transition, finding cross matches and then in the half court, we’re doing a better job of slowing down and finding advantages and executing.”

Boston grabbed 45 rebounds and recorded nine blocks and nine steals. Tatum led the way for the Celtics recording his 10th double-double of the season with 27 points and 11 boards.

“This is a winning formula,” Mazzulla said. “We’re slowly seeing the game differently on offense and being truly defined by our defense. We went a couple of games without 25-point quarters, and got two tonight.”

The Celtics swept the two-game miniseries against the Cavaliers and head right back to work Friday night against the Orlando Magic.

“We have to start understanding what it takes to win,” Mazzulla said. “Knowing what you’re doing well, and being open to adjustments.”

Boston will look to bounce back from the loss it suffered in Orlando on Black Friday when they host the Magic for a two-game set at TD Garden on Friday and Sunday.