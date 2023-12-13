The Boston Celtics improved to a perfect 11-0 at home when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Why have the C’s been so dominant at home this season? Derrick White provided the most straightforward, simple answer.

“We got the best fans in the league. Pretty simple,” the Celtics guard told reporters.

While the fans at TD Garden can definitely help ramp up the energy for the Celtics, it’s hard to look past the play of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“They do so much that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet,” White said. “Every time they drive, they attract two, three guys, making the right kick out might lead to another pass which gets an open three for us.”

White added: “It doesn’t count as an assist for them, but they make the play. JT does a good job of setting screens, getting guys off the body for me. They do so much night in and night out that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. Thankful to have them.”

Tatum and Brown each scored 25 points in the Celtics’ win over the Cavaliers with Tatum registering five assists and Brown adding four. White knocked down five baskets from long-range to go along with two free throws for 17 points. Boston was a perfect 26-of-26 from the charity stripe in the win.

Looking to build on their perfect home record, the Celtics get back to work Thursday night when they host the Cavaliers for the second straight game at TD Garden.