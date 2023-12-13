The Boston Celtics improved to a perfect 11-0 at home when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Why have the C’s been so dominant at home this season? Derrick White provided the most straightforward, simple answer.

“We got the best fans in the league. Pretty simple,” the Celtics guard told reporters.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 12/12, 11:16pm
Charlotte Hornets
CHA
+270
Wed 12/13, 7:30 PM
MIA -8 O/U 225.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nba Odds
0
Miami Heat
MIA
-346

While the fans at TD Garden can definitely help ramp up the energy for the Celtics, it’s hard to look past the play of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Story continues below advertisement

“They do so much that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet,” White said. “Every time they drive, they attract two, three guys, making the right kick out might lead to another pass which gets an open three for us.”

White added: “It doesn’t count as an assist for them, but they make the play. JT does a good job of setting screens, getting guys off the body for me. They do so much night in and night out that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. Thankful to have them.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Tatum and Brown each scored 25 points in the Celtics’ win over the Cavaliers with Tatum registering five assists and Brown adding four. White knocked down five baskets from long-range to go along with two free throws for 17 points. Boston was a perfect 26-of-26 from the charity stripe in the win.

Looking to build on their perfect home record, the Celtics get back to work Thursday night when they host the Cavaliers for the second straight game at TD Garden.

Story continues below advertisement

More Celtics:

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Elevating Celtics With ‘Team Basketball’

About the Author

Gayle Troiani

Digital Content Producer

Product of Northeastern. Converse addict. Once shocked Terry O'Reilly with her Bruins knowledge so much, he asked her if she knew she was a female.

More From Gayle

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images