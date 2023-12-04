Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Earns Eastern Conference Player Of Month Honors

The Celtics and Timberwolves are at the top of the NBA with 15-4 records to start the season, but one of the things Boston has over Minnesota is Jayson Tatum.

Knocking down 27.7 points per game has earned the Celtics forward Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors for October and November.

The four-time All-Star generated 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during the Celtics 14-4 run in the season’s first two months.

On Nov. 4, Tatum put up 32 points and 11 rebounds in Boston’s win over the Brooklyn Nets to become the youngest player in Celtics history to reach 10,000 career points.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic took home the honors for the Western Conference by generating 29 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists while leading Denver to 12-6 during that stretch.

The Celtics face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament quarterfinals on Monday night after securing their bid when they defeated the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 28.