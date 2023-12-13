BOSTON — The Boston Celtics return to action Tuesday for the first time since Jaylen Brown was ejected in the team’s 133-123 win over the New York Knicks on Friday.

The Celtics star guard received a technical foul for arguing a previous call before being ejected for waving off an official, as explained in the NBA pool report.

In his reaction to the report, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla still vehemently disagreed with Brown’s ejection.

“I can’t wait to hear this,” Mazzulla said when asked about the report prior to Tuesday’s game. “I’ve seen plenty of guys wave off an official and nothing happens.”

Mazzulla also discussed that the Celtics do often have conversations with league representatives on what calls and fouls could be “points of emphasis” throughout the season, though interactions with officials was not a central topic.

“They bring guys in every year to talk about certain points of emphasis,” Mazzulla explained. “That didn’t make the list.”

While the Celtics head coach may have deeper feelings on the matter, he refrained from going further in an effort to not talk himself into trouble.

“I just really don’t want to get fined,” Mazzulla said. “I’m trying my hardest.”

As for Brown and the Celtics, Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.