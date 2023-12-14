The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers should be fairly familiar with each other entering Thursday’s contest.

Boston hosts Cleveland for the second time in three days after earning a 120-113 win on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla raved about the early season test against Cleveland that felt like a mini playoff series.

With a similar turnaround to the postseason, Mazzulla and the Celtics had just one day in-between to prepare for another battle with the Cavaliers.

“You have your system,” Mazzulla told reporters before Tuesday’s game. “You have a quick 24-hour turnaround. Can you find something that you can adjust to? Can you do something differently?”

Boston’s players know that they will have to be ready to go after a cold start to Tuesday’s night for the Celtics. The Cavaliers set the tone early with a top-10 defense and solid looks as an offense. The Celtics look to control the tempo to start the game.

“They’re going to make adjustments,” Derrick White said after the win on Tuesday. “I feel like the team that loses has a slight advantage of, for whatever reason, just playing a little bit harder. We can’t have the mindset that because we won, we’re going to win next time. We know they’re going to come out aggressive and physical. They have a really good team over there. We have to be ready for the challenge.”

The Celtics and Cavaliers square off again with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.