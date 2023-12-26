Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Took Leadership Stride Against Lakers

Celtics star Jayson Tatum might already be well-established, but that doesn’t mean the 25-year-old doesn’t have room to improve — which proved to ring true during Boston’s Christmas Day win over the Lakers on Monday night.

Tatum, who the Celtics can always lean on for outside shooting, rim protection and defense, took yet another stride — this one falling under the leadership category. It even prompted ex-NBA head coach and current ESPN analyst Doc Rivers to compare Tatum to the one and only Magic Johnson — multiple times — throughout the game.

Aside from scoring 25 points, Tatum found other ways to help Boston attack the scoreboard, finishing with a career-high seven assists. The greater context of that total was Tatum’s growth in making that extra pass which wasn’t made through his earlier seasons, to find the best quality shot. That’s being a leader and the fullest display of a team-first mindset.

“I think that’s what we talk about when he’s got to reinvent,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said postgame, according to Jared Weiss of The Atheltic. “It’s not so much sacrifice as it is reinvent. You’re starting to see what leadership looks like and what value looks like for him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Crypto P from DEEEEEEEP pic.twitter.com/75As3NkjN0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2023

Having a new-look supporting core after Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens added Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in the offseason, there are no reasons to doubt the starting unit. Tatum’s surrounded by the deepest core of talent since being drafted Boston in 2017.

“I say it all the time, we have a really, really good team. We all just kind of make it easier on each other,” Tatum told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston video. “… We all sacrifice to be a better team, be a better group. Hopefully, it’s going to pay off in the end.”

Aside from Porzingis and Holiday, the emergence of All-Star-caliber emergence of Derrick White and Al Horford’s ability to effectively play a sixth man role make the Celtics an extremely versatile crew. Mazzulla’s upgraded rotations allow for nearly anyone on the roster to fill the role of a No. 1 any given night — making this season Banner 18 or bust.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, the looming questions that surrounded Boston’s ability to work and reward the front office’s risk in parting ways with key pieces like Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon. Everything’s clicked and judging from the team’s ability to score 289 points on back-to-back nights — once without Tatum, then without Porzingis — the depth is legit.

Tatum’s step towards being a franchise-first star only compliments the current roster and Boston’s greater goal: a title.