Celtics Wrap: Boston Beats Cavaliers To Start Two-Game Series

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 120-113 victory at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

With the win, Boston moved to 17-5 while Cleveland dropped to 13-11.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Mental toughness was a theme for Joe Mazzulla when speaking to reporters before Tuesday’s contest.

The Celtics certainly needed that after trailing by as many as 15 points in the first quarter while struggling to find a rhythm from the field, especially from three-point range.

As Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum got going as scorers, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard stepped up to make plays at both ends of the floor, helping the Celtics shift the momentum with a nine-point advantage in the second quarter to trail by a point at halftime.

In the third quarter, Kristaps Porzingis elevated his play to drive the offense, helping Boston take a two-point lead entering the final 12 minutes.

The Celtics extended their lead in the fourth and pulled away with Tatum back in the game down the stretch. In a battle of two top-10 defenses, Boston prevailed to start the two-game mini series.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown sparked the Celtics early, finishing the night with 25 points.

— Tatum made his impact for Boston with a double-double, tallying 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Crypto P ➡️ JT ➡️ 🔨 pic.twitter.com/xpxF2IevpU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 13, 2023

— White was exceptional at both ends, scoring 17 points while shooting 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Found D-White in his corner office 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iLGSJNQci1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 13, 2023

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics host the Cavaliers once again on Thursday night at TD Garden. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.