The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t have much choice but to clean house after their embarrassing performance on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, the team announced Friday. The decision comes after the Chargers were embarrassed by the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 on national TV on Thursday night.

Obviously, the one loss to a division rival wasn’t the sole reason for the decision. However, it was becoming increasingly clear Staley’s job was in jeopardy. That the Chargers, who don’t typically fire coaches at any point let alone in the season, made this decision now tells you how embarrassing Thursday night’s showing was. To say it was the last straw is an understatement.

Here’s the thing, though: Despite how bad things look right now, the Chargers’ opening will be one of the best in the NFL this offseason. The Bolts have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, some intriguing talent at other positions and a brand-new stadium in one of the nicest places to live in the league. That should be enough to not only draw players but a first-class coach, too.

So, how about Bill Belichick? The best coach of all time might be nearing the end with the Patriots. The once unthinkable, New England parting ways with the legendary head coach, now feels almost inevitable. Would he have interest in a cross-country move?

Longtime football writer Gary Myers, who knows Belichick quite well, had a very interesting tidbit a month ago.

“One of my well-placed sources believes the Chargers are the favorites for Bill Belichick in 2024,” Myers wrote on X in November. “Excellent QB; team ready to win; Belichick likes California and the beach.”

Theoretically, the Chargers could give Belichick full control, too, after sending Telesco out the door with Staley. Then again, he’d have to deal with owner Dean Spanos, who doesn’t exactly have the greatest reputation when it comes to opening up his checkbook. For that reason, one Southern California insider believes Belichick to the Chargers will never happen.