Check Out Sights, Sounds From Army-Navy At Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — The spectacle of America’s Game arrived to Gillette Stadium on Saturday ahead of the 124th edition of the Army-Navy rivalry contest.

Students from both the United States Naval Academy and United States Military Academy West Point marched onto the turf for the traditional March On of the Brigade of Midshipmen and of the Corps of Cadets.

Fans flocked to Gillette Stadium some five hours before the scheduled 3 p.m. ET kickoff with gates opening at 11 a.m. ESPN’s “College GameDay” was held in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium and hosted both New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

Check out some of the sights and sounds here:

An awesome sight: The Brigade of Midshipmen. pic.twitter.com/AjaD9EX1Lr — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 9, 2023

What a scene: The United States Corps of Cadets. pic.twitter.com/GxgQbOPebp — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 9, 2023

