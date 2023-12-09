FOXBORO, Mass. — The spectacle of America’s Game arrived to Gillette Stadium on Saturday ahead of the 124th edition of the Army-Navy rivalry contest.

Students from both the United States Naval Academy and United States Military Academy West Point marched onto the turf for the traditional March On of the Brigade of Midshipmen and of the Corps of Cadets.

Fans flocked to Gillette Stadium some five hours before the scheduled 3 p.m. ET kickoff with gates opening at 11 a.m. ESPN’s “College GameDay” was held in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium and hosted both New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

more

Did Pat McAfee Hint At Bill Belichick Firing When Speaking To Robert Kraft?

by Sean T. McGuire 1 Min Read

Check out some of the sights and sounds here:

Story continues below advertisement

You can follow along with all of NESN.com’s coverage of Army-Navy here.

More Football:

Check Out Sights, Sounds From Army-Navy At Gillette Stadium

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images