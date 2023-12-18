The Chiefs opened the scoring against the Patriots in style Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Facing a first-and-goal from New England’s 4-yard line late in the first quarter, Kansas City lined up in a unique set where running back Jerick McKinnon was in shotgun behind center with Patrick Mahomes to his left in a three-point stance. McKinnon took a direct snap and quickly shuffled the football to Rashee Rice, who bolted right after he was originally flanked left. The trick play, called “Heisman,” resulted in a walk-in touchdown for the rookie wide receiver.

There’s a good chance most in attendance in Foxboro, Mass., and those watching at home missed another special wrinkle of the well-designed play. As NBC Sports’ Peter King revealed in his latest Football Morning in America column, Patrick Mahomes had the idea for left guard Joe Thuney to snap the ball. Thuney, of course, played the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots and saw some action at center in 2020, his final campaign in New England.

Thuney had no issues snapping the football to McKinnon and the slick touchdown set the stage for a 27-17 Chiefs win. So, all things considered, it was one heck of a homecoming for the three-time Super Bowl champion.