Travis Kelce is well aware of the steep challenges Bill Belichick can present to an opposing team, which is why the Chiefs star wants the legendary head coach nowhere near the AFC West.

For most of Belichick’s tenure in New England, it was almost unfathomable to think about the future Pro Football Hall of Famer leading a team other than the Patriots. But Belichick’s future in Foxboro, Mass. is very much in doubt, and a few potential landing spots have emerged.

One of the most talked-about candidates is the Chargers, who recently parted ways with head coach Brandon Staley. Jason Kelce brought up the Belichick-to-Los Angeles hypothetical on the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which sparked a strong reaction from his brother.

“Go get, like, a young, never-heard-of college coach,” Travis said. “I don’t want a (expletive) good coach to come in my (expletive) division, dude. Get the (expletive) out of here. I hope they (expletive) hire some jabroni, man.”

A recent report claimed Belichick might be interested in coaching the Chargers, who boast a talented roster headlined by star quarterback Justin Herbert. However, most of the rumors about the topic point in the direction of Belichick not taking his talents to LA.

So, it feels more likely than not Travis Kelce will get his wish and avoid seeing Belichick twice per season.