It’s been a rough season for the New England Patriots, so prognosticators are looking for anything to make their Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers a bit more interesting.

We decided to give it a try, as well, and boy do we have a doozy!

The Patriots are scheduled to rock their red “Pat Patriot” throwback uniforms Sunday, marking just the fourth time they’ll be worn since being re-introduced in 2022. In the previous three games, New England is 1-2 with its lone win coming in Week 5 of last season against the Detroit Lions.

Who started that game? Bailey Zappe.

We bring that up because it is expected that Zappe starts this weekend against the Chargers, having taken the majority of reps in practice this week. Mac Jones, whose latest benching looks like it could be his last appearance in a Patriots uniform, started in New England’s two losses while rocking the reds.

Zappe was fine in his lone appearance wearing the “Pat Patriot” uniform, completing 17-of-21 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jones has combined to go 53-of-78 for 427 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his two starts.

This entire thing doesn’t really matter if you’re interested in things that will actually impact the Patriots on Sunday. It’ll be fun to point to if they pull of an upset, though, won’t it?