It didn’t take long for Mac Jones to become an afterthought.

Once the subject of nearly every Patriots headline, the third-year quarterback has been reduced to a clipboard carrier who hasn’t spoken to reporters since getting benched after Week 12. All that’s left are anecdotes from postgame locker room availabilities and rumors about how players felt toward Jones before Bailey Zappe took over.

Of course, all of that would change if Jones were to be inserted into the lineup sometime over the final three weeks. But is that even possible with Zappe playing a respectable brand of football?

Bill O’Brien was asked Tuesday morning whether there’s anything Jones can do to earn another opportunity before the end of the season.

“I think everybody’s gotta be ready to play,” New England’s offensive coordinator said. “Especially in the situation that we’re in. I really do. I think that everybody has to be ready to go. Anybody that’s on the 53-man roster really has to go out on the practice field and practice well and earn a shot to play.

” … So, and I know that you’ve heard that from Bill — but that’s the truth. Like, you have to be ready to go. Because if you practice really well, you’re gonna have a real shot to play. So, I think that goes for every position.”

So, a non-answer.

Has Zappe done enough to cement himself as the Patriots’ starter for the rest of the season? Of course not. But he also should be given as long of a leash as Jones got — which is a very long leash.

Still, if Zappe puts on a terrible performance, the Patriots might have no other choice than putting Jones back on the field. With Malik Cunningham and Will Grier both now playing for other teams, the only other rostered quarterback is newcomer Nathan Rourke, who was signed Monday.

New England will visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.