DeAndre Hopkins likely has surpassed the expectations of football fans who figured the three-time All-Pro wideout entered the 2023 campaign past his prime. Hopkins probably has surpassed the expectations of NFL personnel departments, as well.

The 31-year-old wideout had another impressive performance to help the Tennessee Titans past the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football.” After catching seven balls for 124 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium, Hopkins had a message for those who overlooked him.

“It feels great especially all the people that didn’t want me, all the teams that wrote me off, said I wasn’t no good, said I can’t go out there and get open, said I can’t compete,” Hopkins told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe after the 28-27 victory.

“It feels good, man. I play with a chip on my shoulder, especially when this offseason, you know, it seemed like everybody said F U. So, (expletive), it feels good to be able to show that I still got it. I feel like I’m getting better, man.”

The Titans signed Hopkins to a two-year contract worth $26 million, per Spotrac. Tennessee was one of two teams to host Hopkins on a free-agent visit this offseason. The New England Patriots also hosted Hopkins, but reportedly took a cautious approach when it came to the contract they offered. New England’s offer reportedly included more incentives than Tennessee’s.

Perhaps Hopkins took that as a sign of uncertainty from Bill Belichick’s team?

Hopkins certainly could have helped the Patriots, specifically. The No. 1 wideout has 898 yards on 57 receptions and six scores in 13 games. Given his production, however, it’s likely many teams wish they heightened their pursuit of the veteran wideout.