DeAndre Hopkins likely has surpassed the expectations of football fans who figured the three-time All-Pro wideout entered the 2023 campaign past his prime. Hopkins probably has surpassed the expectations of NFL personnel departments, as well.
The 31-year-old wideout had another impressive performance to help the Tennessee Titans past the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football.” After catching seven balls for 124 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium, Hopkins had a message for those who overlooked him.
“It feels great especially all the people that didn’t want me, all the teams that wrote me off, said I wasn’t no good, said I can’t go out there and get open, said I can’t compete,” Hopkins told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe after the 28-27 victory.
“It feels good, man. I play with a chip on my shoulder, especially when this offseason, you know, it seemed like everybody said F U. So, (expletive), it feels good to be able to show that I still got it. I feel like I’m getting better, man.”
Story continues below advertisement
The Titans signed Hopkins to a two-year contract worth $26 million, per Spotrac. Tennessee was one of two teams to host Hopkins on a free-agent visit this offseason. The New England Patriots also hosted Hopkins, but reportedly took a cautious approach when it came to the contract they offered. New England’s offer reportedly included more incentives than Tennessee’s.
Perhaps Hopkins took that as a sign of uncertainty from Bill Belichick’s team?
Hopkins certainly could have helped the Patriots, specifically. The No. 1 wideout has 898 yards on 57 receptions and six scores in 13 games. Given his production, however, it’s likely many teams wish they heightened their pursuit of the veteran wideout.
Featured image via Jim Rassol/ USA TODAY NETWORK Images