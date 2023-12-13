The New England Patriots might be having their worst season in three decades, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any talent on the roster.

In fact, Gillette Stadium is home to some of the most intriguing free agents in 2024.

The Patriots are scheduled to see Kyle Dugger, Trent Brown, Mike Onwenu, Hunter Henry and Josh Uche hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, and Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger believes they’re all among the best in the class.

Dugger was ranked the highest of New England’s class, coming in at No. 20 on the list. Antoine Winfield Jr. is the only safety ranked higher, coming in at No. 8 as the highest-rated defensive back. Spielberger’s list included contract projections, with Dugger receiving the franchise tag. If the Patriots wanted to tag the 27-year-old, it would cost around $14.5 million.

Brown (No. 22), Onwenu (No. 25), Henry (No. 46) and Uche (No. 48) all slotted in below Dugger, and with the exception of Onwenu received contract projections for less than $10 million per year.

Onwenu, on the other hand, is projected to receive a four-year, $58 million contract.

New England will not be able to retain all five players, and it might not necessarily want to, but there has been an argument that Dugger, Onwenu and Uche should all stay. The Patriots took all three in 2020, and their tenures might be the most recent example of successful player development in New England. That’s probably why the Patriots are 3-10 and Bill Belichick’s job status is so murky, though.

In an offseason where plenty of things are on the table, you can’t forget about these players, however.