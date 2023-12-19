The Patriots added another quarterback to the roster this week, which helped boost New England’s Canadian Football League representation.

Nathan Rourke was claimed off waivers this week as the Patriots beat out the Houston Texans to add the 25-year-old to their roster. Rourke shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, and former New England quarterback Doug Flutie also shared a comment about the Ohio product’s new home.

“Awesome. Congrats. Good luck Nathan,” Flutie said under an NFL Canada post. “CFL.”

Rourke was a two-time Joe Cornish Trophy winner during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The award is given to the best Canadian player in the NCAA, and the quarterback was drafted in the second round of the 2020 CFL Draft. He took home the CFL Most Outstanding Canadian award — the equivalent of the NFL MVP — in 2022, where he set the CFL single-season record for completion percentage.

Story continues below advertisement

Flutie became a CFL legend in the ’90s following his first stint with the Patriots. He won three Grey Cups and set records for the most passing yards and most passing touchdowns in a season.

Rourke was brought on as another arm behind Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones, but his NFL continued on this week as he hopes for his first snap.