FOXBORO, Mass. — Joe Thuney has clearly taken the lessons he learned from inside the confines of Gillette Stadium with him to Kansas City.

Thuney, who spent his first five NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, was back at Gillette Stadium on Sunday for the first time since joining the Chiefs before the 2021 campaign. Given his familiarity with Bill Belichick and company, Thuney was asked by New England media members about the Patriots now 3-11 season.

His tight-lipped responses were similar to those in the home locker room.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, there’s so much going on,” Thuney said when asked about New England’s current struggles. “I just try to stay in my lane, think about what I can do to get better as a football player. Very happy to have been a Patriot.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked if he think it’s weird that Belichick might not be the team’s head coach past the 2023 campaign, Thuney responded: “Yeah, I think any football fan or player would think (it’s weird). He’s been here for so long. Obviously, staying in my lane and just wish everyone the best. I just try and control what I can control.”

Thuney isn’t the only one who feels the strangeness. Travis Kelce said it’s “wild” to think Belichick might not be at the helm the next time the Chiefs star takes on the Patriots.