One of Bill Belichick’s former Patriots players believes the legendary head coach threw in the towel early Sunday.

Following New England’s 27-17 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, former linebacker and current 98.5 The Sports Hub personality Ted Johnson claimed Belichick effectively quit on the Patriots after Bailey Zappe’s lone interception on the afternoon. The reigning Super Bowl champions picked off the sophomore signal-caller less than five minutes into the third quarter and responded with a touchdown drive that swelled their lead to 24-10.

“BB mailed it in after the Zappe INT,” Johnson posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “He gives up on his team time and time again.”

Johnson added: “The ending to the Pats game is embarrassing. Bill gives 2 f’s his team is losing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Certain postgame comments from Patriots players also got a rise out of the three-time Super Bowl champion. Johnson disagreed with David Andrews’ assessment that New England fought until the end in Week 15 and the 10-year NFL veteran thought it was “a joke” that cornerback Alex Austin didn’t know he was starting against the Chiefs until close to kickoff.

Fortunately for Johnson, he might not have to deal with watching Belichick lead the Patriots for much longer. There seemingly is a very real chance that New England’s final three games this season are Belichick’s last with the organization.