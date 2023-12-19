Ty Law believes if the Patriots move on from Bill Belichick after the season, New England should promote from within.

With plenty of uncertainty surrounding Belichick’s future in Foxboro, Mass., NFL fans and reporters alike have been speculating who could replace the future Pro Football Hall of Famer on the Gillette Stadium sideline. One of the most popular hypotheticals is a trade for Mike Vrabel, a former New England linebacker who might not be bullish about the Tennessee Titans’ future.

Vrabel very well could help turn the tides for the Patriots, but he’s not his former teammate’s top option in the event New England creates a head coaching vacancy.

“I would like to see Jerod Mayo get an opportunity,” Law said Tuesday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “Because I think he has respect from, especially around here, he has respect from players as a former player, which you don’t have a lot of former players (coaching).”

Law pointed to Antonio Pierce in an attempt to strengthen his take. Pierce, a nine-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion, clearly has a much better handle on the Las Vegas Raiders locker room than Josh McDaniels did before he was fired.

Some NFL sources recently told ESPN’s Dan Graziano that Mayo is the “most likely” Belichick successor, but others told the league insider that team owner Robert Kraft isn’t yet totally sold on the 37-year-old. A recent report also claimed Mayo has rubbed some Patriots personnel the wrong way since signing his extension.

As for Mayo himself, he’s currently not thinking about potential career moves. But the former Patriots ‘backer has “a lot of love for New England” and would relish the opportunity to keep moving forward with the franchise.