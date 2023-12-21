Former Bruin Jaromír Jágr Suits Up For 36th Pro Season At 51

Jaromír Jágr has been out of the NHL since the 2017-18 season, but the former Boston Bruins forward still has been going strong on the ice.

The two-time Stanley Cup Champion on Thursday took the ice for his 36th pro season at 51 years old. The former Pittsburgh Penguins star skated for his hometown Kladno in the Czech league for 13:44 in the Knights’ 4-3 loss.

Jágr didn’t speak to reporters after the game, but head coach Otakar Vejvoda called Jágr’s contribution “excellent,” per ESPN via the Associated Press.

The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner started the season in Kladno’s 26th game. However, late starts are not uncommon for Jágr, who entered last season in game No. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Jágr began his pro career with the Knights as a teenager before he became the first Czech player to be drafted into the NHL without first having to defect when the Penguins selected him fifth overall in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft.

He played for the Bruins during the 2012-13 season and was part of the 2013 Stanley Cup final squad that fell short against the Chicago Blackhawks. His last NHL season was with the Calgary Flames, who released the NHL’s second-leading points scorer in 2018.