As one of the main offseason additions, Jrue Holiday has made a significant impact in a new-look lineup for the Boston Celtics.

In 27 games this season, Holiday is averaging 13.1 points per game, 4.9 assists per game and 6.7 rebounds per game.

From a past Celtics guard to a current contributor, 2008 NBA champion Rajon Rondo recently praised Holiday’s impact with Boston in a move he greatly supported the Celtics for. Rondo would certainly know those abilities after spending a year as Holiday’s teammate with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017-18 NBA season.

“He’s one of my favorite backcourt teammates I’ve ever played with,” Rondo shared on the “View From The Rafters” show, per a video provided by the Celtics. “He’s a great human being. Great characteristics on and off the court. He’s one of the most hard-working guys I’ve ever been around. In and out of the weight room. He’s very strict on his diet and how he takes care of his body. Kudos to Jrue. He’s always been a great professional. … One thing he does is compete at a high level.”

Holiday fits well in Boston and has allowed for the growth of Boston’s other guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, who have each elevated their play this season.

“I think those guys play a great role in sacrificing,” Rondo explained. “Understanding who to get the ball to at one particular time. Making the little plays and doing the intangibles. That’s what Derrick White excelled at last year during the playoffs and throughout his career. You guys get to know Jrue a lot better this year and what he brings to the team this year. Pritchard as well.”

As Rondo looks on with his former team, Holiday and the Celtics return home on Thursday to battle the struggling Detroit Pistons at TD Garden.