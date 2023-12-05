Veteran defensive back Logan Ryan has his eyes on a third Super Bowl ring, and reportedly has joined an NFL contender who could help him earn the jewelry.

The 33-year-old Ryan, who played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, has signed with the San Francisco 49ers, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 12/5, 3:38pm
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
+421
Sun 12/10, 4:05 PM
SF -10.5 O/U 46
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-575

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the 49ers with the shortest betting prices to win both the NFC and Super Bowl. And a big reason behind that is San Francisco’s defense, which ranks second in points allowed and second in forced turnovers this season.

Logan has not a played a game this season. He instead spent time on NFL Network working as an analyst.

Story continues below advertisement

The 10-year veteran most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Since departing the Patriots following the 2016 campaign, Ryan spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans and two with the New York Giants.

More NFL:

Former Patriot Reportedly Signs With Super Bowl Contender

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images