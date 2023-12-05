Former Patriot Reportedly Signs With Super Bowl Contender

Veteran defensive back Logan Ryan has his eyes on a third Super Bowl ring, and reportedly has joined an NFL contender who could help him earn the jewelry.

The 33-year-old Ryan, who played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, has signed with the San Francisco 49ers, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the 49ers with the shortest betting prices to win both the NFC and Super Bowl. And a big reason behind that is San Francisco’s defense, which ranks second in points allowed and second in forced turnovers this season.

Logan has not a played a game this season. He instead spent time on NFL Network working as an analyst.

Story continues below advertisement

The 10-year veteran most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Since departing the Patriots following the 2016 campaign, Ryan spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans and two with the New York Giants.