If there’s anyone who can accurately compare Giants rookie Tommy DeVito and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, it’s New York head coach Brian Daboll.

He just has no interest in doing so.

DeVito helped Daboll and the Giants capture their third consecutive win on “Monday Night Football” in Week 14, and has been one of the best stories in the NFL this season. It’s been enough to draw the Brady comparison, with Daboll being asked if he sees parallels between the two QBs.

His answer is about what you’d expect.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah, I mean, we’re four games in,” Daboll said Tuesday, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I do appreciate the question.”

Daboll, if you aren’t aware, was with the Patriots during Brady’s emergence as the starter in 2001. He held jobs on the offensive staff from 2002-2006 and 2013-2016, communicating directly with Brady as wide receivers and tight ends coach.

He’s still not interested in the comps.

“That’s a long time ago. I’d just say every situation is different. I couldn’t probably give you the answer that you’re looking for,” Daboll said.