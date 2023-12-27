Heat’s Udonis Haslem Goes On Expletive-Laden Rant, ‘Can’t Stand’ Celtics

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem entered the NBA in 2002, which means he’s seen a lot of the Boston Celtics throughout his career — and that familiarity has bred contempt.

If you know Haslem, you wouldn’t be surprised.

The 42-year-old is still on Miami’s roster, but he doesn’t play much these days. He’s utilized as more of a coach than anything and has recently started venturing into life outside of basketball. In doing that, he started a podcast with former teammate Mike Miller called “The OGs Show.”

It was in their second episode that Haslem decided to go nuclear on the Celtics.

“It’s a different era,” Haslem told Bam Adebayo, who was his guest. “In my era, we used to hate the (expletive) we’d have to go against. Y’all know how I feel when we gotta play the Celtics. I can’t stand them (expletive). I like (Jayson) Tatum and I like (Jaylen) Brown. Those old (expletives), KG and Paul (Pierce), I don’t (expletive) with.”

“… If I see y’all in the grocery store it’s on. I don’t care what aisle it’s in. It could be in 7/11 around the (expletive) cheese dip, all that (expletive) getting flipped over.”

Don’t hold back now, Haslem.

It’s no surprise that Garnett and Pierce rubbed Haslem the wrong way, as there are a ton of players from that era who hold ill will toward them for their divisive personalities. Let’s not forget about the whole Ray Allen-Heat situation.

The surprising part is that Haslem would voluntarily give those in Boston bulletin board material, especially considering he likely won’t be the one to back it up.

If Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was fun at all he’d make sure the C’s get a look at Haslem this season, just to see what he can do.