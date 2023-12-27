How Bruins’ Matthew Poitras Faired In World Juniors Debut For Team Canada

Team Canada opened their bid for a third straight IIHF World Juniors title with a 5-2 victory over Finland in Gothenburg, Sweden on Dec. 26.

Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras centered the second line with Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan and Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie flanked on his wings.

The 19-year-old forward recorded an empty net goal to give Canada the 4-1 lead with 2:26 remaining in the final period.

Matthew Poitras gets the empty netter for Canada after BARELY staying onside.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/TmBE8STcRn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

The Ajax, Ontario native dragged his skate blade just enough to keep the play onside before burying the puck for his first point of the tournament.

Poitras had a point-blank chance to open the scoring in the first, but Finland goaltender Niklas Kokko flashed the glove for the save to keep the game scoreless in the opening frame.

Niklas Kokko robs Matthew Poitras with the glove in close!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/AdR2BRzVE9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

Finland’s Jesse Pulkkinen tried to hit linemate Konsta Helenius at center ice, but Poitras stole the puck and hit Savoie in stride. Savoie drew the defender leaving Poitras wide open up the middle. Kokko was able to track the puck and make the glove save from the split.

Poitras finished the game with three shots on goal through 15:27 minutes of ice time, while winning 44.44% of faceoffs taken. Team Canada will continue its preliminary round against Latvia on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET, and Bruins fans can watch the game on NHL Network.