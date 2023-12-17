FOXBORO, Mass. — When Bill Belichick takes the New England Patriots’ sideline at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 7 against the New York Jets, it’s reasonable to think it might be for the final time.

It’s weird to think about.

It’s weird to think about when you’re a diehard Patriots fan who has spent the last 24 years shouting “In Bill We Trust,” referencing the greatest dynasty in American sports. It’s weird to think about if you’re any longtime football fan, really. After all, you’ve spent a similar two decades watching Belichick’s snarl on the television set. And it’s weird to think about if you’re a veteran player, a player who has prepared diligently before having to strap on the pads against Belichick’s Patriots.

Travis Kelce fits that group.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fact you just said that, I mean, yeah, that’s wild to even think about,” Kelce said after his Kansas City Chiefs earned a 27-17 victory over the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

“But I got a feeling that guy has some football left in him.”

I mean, yeah, that’s wild to even think about. Travis Kelce on Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick might not be the Patriots coach the next time Travis Kelce plays at Gillette Stadium.



I asked him about it.



“The fact you just said that, I mean yeah, that’s wild to even think about. But I got a feeling that guy has some football left in him.” pic.twitter.com/qaZpMx5SFz — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) December 17, 2023

Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney, who played his first five seasons for Belichick and company, said he wanted to stay in his “own lane” when asked about the situation. (What’s a better indictment on his time under Belichick than that, right?) Nevertheless, Thuney still admitted it is weird to think about.

Story continues below advertisement

“I mean, yeah, I think any football fan or player would think that’s, you know, he’s been here for so long,” Thuney said from the Chiefs locker room. “Obviously, staying in my lane and just wish everyone the best and just trying to control what I can control.”

Thuney, who played the Patriots for the first time since he signed with the Chiefs before the 2021 campaign, said he saw Belichick from afar but didn’t have the opportunity for an on-field conversation. Kelce had an on-field conversation of his own, however.

Sure, Belichick’s fate with the Patriots has not been confirmed — at least not publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s still a chance Patriots owner Robert Kraft elects to keep the future Hall of Fame head coach until his contract expires, which reportedly is after the 2024 campaign. But if you’re brushing off the possibility strictly because it’s not confirmed yet, well, you’re delusional. Belichick’s future in New England is up in the air at the very least. It has become the biggest topic in sports and the speculation will only continue.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported Kraft has made the decision to move on from Belichick after the 2023 campaign. Kraft, according to Curran, came to the decision after New England’s international loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Does that mean it’s written in stone? No.

On the other hand, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported this week Belichick’s fate had not been determined. Rapoport said the Patriots could opt to bring Belichick back if New England puts together a solid showing over the last four weeks. Safe to say the Week 15 loss to the Chiefs, which featured 206 yards of total offense and three first downs in the second half, didn’t help Belichick’s cause.

Belichick now has three games left until the Patriots season is over.

Story continues below advertisement

Patriots fans might have one left with him on the home sideline at Gillette Stadium.