While some players showed off their holiday spirit with their pregame fits, Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey instead dressed with his opponent in mind.

Ramsey showed up to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon wearing none other than a cowboy hat. When walking into the stadium, Ramsey offered a cheerful “Howdy.”

Miami’s Week 16 opponent? Well, that’s none other that quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Ramsey and the AFC East-leading Dolphins are a slight 1-point home favorite against the Cowboys.

