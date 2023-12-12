BOSTON — The Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers should be pretty familiar with each other after this week.

The teams will play a pair of games on Tuesday and Thursday at TD Garden. Such a schedule setup only occurs a few times per season in the NBA. With the quick turnaround against the same opponent, new challenges often pop up.

After gaining experience in these matchups during his first season as a head coach, Boston’s Joe Mazzulla recognizes the difficulties of this stretch for the Celtics.

“Last year, I think we did it four times,” Mazzulla told reporters before Tuesday’s game. “We were 2-0 once against Charlotte. We split the other times. You can kind of look at it like a playoff series. You have your system and what you want to do. Then, you have a quick 24-hour turnaround. Can you find something to adjust to? Can you do something differently? Looking at this as a two-game playoff series gives you a good mindset.”

Story continues below advertisement

The consecutive games against the same opponent could be a positive for the Celtics, given they will go through the same scenario against the Orlando Magic on Friday and Sunday at TD Garden.

Boston prepares to face Cleveland for the first time this season after the Cavaliers went 3-1 against the Celtics last year.

The teams square off in the first of the two games on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.