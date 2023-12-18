Jonathan Papelbon Reacts To Red Sox Hall Of Fame Selection

Jonathan Papelbon soon will officially add a high honor to his already impressive Major League Baseball résumé.

The Boston Red Sox on Monday revealed Papelbon was selected to be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame. The memorable closer will be one of four members of the 2024 class, joining fellow Red Sox World Series champions Dustin Pedroia and Trot Nixon as well as longtime front office executive Elaine Steward.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Papelbon took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to express gratitude for his latest accolade.

“It is an honor to be inducted to Red Sox Hall of Fame today with Trot and Dustin, two of the best teammates you could ask for, who played every out with integrity and respect. Blessed and Thankful,” Papelbon wrote.

It is a deserving honor for Papelbon, who played seven of his 12 big league seasons in Boston. Four of those campaigns saw the fiery reliever earn an All-Star selection, including the 2007 season in which Papelbon was a key member of the Red Sox’s World Series-winning club.

Papelbon and the other 2024 inductees will officially enter the Red Sox Hall of Fame during an event May 29. The quartet will be celebrated at Fenway Park the following day.