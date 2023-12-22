Julian Edelman is coming around to the idea that Bill Belichick could be patrolling a sideline other than the Patriots’ next season.

But the retired wide receiver hopes any potential Belichick exit is handled gracefully.

Edelman, who played 12 seasons under Belichick and won three Super Bowls, weighed in on the speculation surrounding his former head coach during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast.

“I mean, I think it’s a reality that’s going to come,” Edelman said when asked if he could see Belichick coaching a different team in 2024. “I won’t believe it until it’s done, but when the media starts getting on this and starts talking about it, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. I just hope it’s handled correctly, like professionals, because Bill is a huge part of the success that we had. He laid the template. Mr. (Robert) Kraft was a huge part of the success that we had. Tom Brady was. It’s a team sport, and I think he’s the best coach that I ever had. …

Story continues below advertisement

“Could I see him coach for another team? It’s going to be weird, but yeah. This is the National Football League. Everyone gets fired. He used to say that all the time. Bill would say that: ‘Everyone gets fired in this business.’ “

If Belichick is let go — via firing, trade or mutual split — Kraft would need to decide how to replace the greatest head coach in NFL history. The two coaches most often linked to the job are Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, both of whom played for Belichick in New England.

Edelman spoke highly of Mayo and Vrabel but said he’d take a different route.

“If I were to go that route of hiring a coach, with the (draft) pick that they’re probably going to have, I would want to probably have an offensive-minded guy,” Edelman said. “That’s kind of what the league’s going to.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 3-11 Patriots are on track to land the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would put them in position to take one of this year’s elite quarterback prospects (USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye).

New England will visit the Denver Broncos this Sunday night before closing out their schedule with games against the Buffalo Bills (road) and New York Jets (home).