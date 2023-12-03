Bill Belichick tried his best to manifest Keenan Allen out of the Chargers lineup, but his efforts were in vain.

On Friday, the Patriots head coach joked that he wouldn’t mind if Los Angeles rested Allen, who’s dealing with a quad injury, for Sunday’s game in New England. But the star wide receiver will suit up for the Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Allen, 31, is having a career season for the Chargers.

The 11th-year pro leads the NFL with 97 catches, leaving him just nine receptions shy of his career-best (106) with six games remaining. Allen racked up 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns over his first 11 games.

The Patriots and Chargers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.