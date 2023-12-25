Kristaps Porzingis Cleared For Celtics-Lakers Christmas Day Battle

Kristaps Porzingis has dealt with a handful of minor injuries throughout the early part of the 2023-24 season, but with the Boston Celtics set to square up with the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, the 28-year-old is good to go.

Having already missed eight games, most recently on Saturday night, the Celtics have managed to weather the storm — Boston’s gone 6-2 without Porzingis. But evident in their much more polished and offensively dominant style of play, the Celtics are a much different team with Porzingis on the floor.

Porzingis was upgraded from questionable to available, as confirmed by Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, ahead of the 5 p.m. ET scheduled tip-off from Crypto.com Arena on Monday. During Boston’s dominant 144-point offensive clinic against the Kings in Sacramento, Porzingis rolled his ankle in the third quarter — an injury Porzingis managed for the remainder of the night.

“We’ve gotten to a good rhythm of what we are when he’s out, what we are when someone else is out,” Mazzulla told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston video. “I just think we have good continuity of the identity of our team.”

Since falling to the Warriors in Golden State to begin a four-game West Coast road trip last Tuesday night, Boston’s flown past opponents on the scoreboard, piling on 289 points in its previous two matchups — against the Kings and Clippers. That’s an unrealistic expectation on a routine basis, however, the smooth offensive momentum and emphasis on building upon second-half leads are the most noticeable differences that have resulted in season-best-like victories consecutively.

The Lakers will be without guard Gabe Vincent.