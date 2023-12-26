Lamar Jackson Torches ‘Disrespectful’ Mike Florio After Ravens Win

You could say the Ravens and Lamar Jackson had a little added motivation Monday night.

Baltimore went into San Francisco on Christmas night and secured one of the most impressive wins this season. The Ravens knocked off the 49ers, a team many believed was the NFL’s best, to secure their own standing as the class of the AFC.

One of those people who believed the 49ers were the class of the NFL was Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. He definitively declared the Niners would “beat the (expletive)” out of the entire NFL, including the Ravens.

Well, that of course didn’t happen. Brock Purdy arguably had the worst game of his career, while Jackson again shined as the new MVP front-runner.

The Ravens wasted little time making Florio eat his words.

Jackson kept the receipts, too. The quarterback called out Florio, who he called “Mike Flores,” on the Ravens’ “Dub Cam,” while cameras also caught Jackson talking smack on the way back to the locker room, too.

“We in the NFL, we play ball, and not to take away from that team, but you can’t discredit us,” Jackson told reporters after the game, as seen in a video shared by the Ravens. “We grown men. We gotta feed our family. He can have his opinion, but don’t just talking like that, it’s very disrespectful. … Our record not no fluke. We played ball. We showed that.

“He ain’t putting no pads on,” Jackson continued. “if he put the pads on, I think it would have been different for him, he wouldn’t say that. He’d be respectful. … I guess he wanted more views on his little channel. We gonna leave it at that.”

Florio, to his credit, gave something of a mea culpa about the Ravens.

“Lamar is right,” he tweeted. “I apologize for how I phrased my opinion. I believed the 49ers were dramatically better than every other team in the NFL: Cowboys, Eagles, Chiefs, Dolphins, everyone. The Ravens proved otherwise. They deserve complete and total respect for what they accomplished.”

The 12-3 Ravens get another chance to make a statement in Week 17 when they play the 11-4 Dolphins with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.