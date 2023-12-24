Woody Johnson reportedly is willing to run it back.

There is “no indication” the New York Jets owner will make a change in leadership after the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday ahead of the Week 16 slate.

Rapoport reported head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas presumably will be back next season. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also is expected to be back for the 2024 campaign.

The Jets enter their Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders with little to play for. New York, which entered the season with so much hope after the trade for Aaron Rodgers, has failed to qualify for the postseason.

The injury to Rodgers played a major factor in everything, of course. Rodgers tore his Achilles merely four snaps into the season, and while it was speculated he might try to return, Gang Green’s inability to be in the mid-December mix made it pointless for the veteran quarterback to try and return. He is out for the season.

With a hopefully healthy Rodgers back behind center, Johnson clearly is hoping for a do-over try in 2024. It would mark Saleh’s fourth season at the helm while Douglas took over as general manager in 2019.