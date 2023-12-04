Zach Wilson’s trust in the New York Jets appears to be broken. And one would think that means the 2021 No. 2 overall pick is nearing the end of his tenure in New York.

If he wasn’t already, that is.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini on Monday reported the Jets are looking to make another change at quarterback. Gang Green is leaning toward Wilson taking over again. However, according to The Athletic, Wilson is “reluctant” to step back into the starting role.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh refuted that notion.

“Let’s be clear, if he were reluctant to play, he wouldn’t be here,” Saleh told reporters Monday afternoon.

Robert Saleh isn't saying if Zach Wilson expressed reluctance previously but that he wants the ball now. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 4, 2023

Wilson has been benched three times in the past two seasons. He was so bad in 2022 the Jets spent to acquire Aaron Rodgers in an offseason blockbuster, which ultimately meant Wilson lost his starting job. The team planned for Rodgers to be the starter this season and Wilson develop behind the four-time NFL MVP. However, when Rodgers was injured in New York’s season-opener, Wilson took over again. It wasn’t what the organization wanted, and that was clear.

The 4-8 Jets struggled so badly with Wilson behind center this season that he was benched in favor of Tim Boyle. Wilson was a healthy scratch the last two games, both losses in which the Jets failed to score 14 or more points. Trevor Siemian replaced Boyle in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Siemian didn’t look much better than either Boyle or Wilson.

Now the Jets reportedly want Wilson to return. New York reportedly is hoping Wilson will change his mind after initially being reluctant, per The Athletic.

It has only got worse.

There clearly are two sides to the argument. After all, “Good for Zach” started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after The Athletic’s report. Those who have that opinion clearly believe the Jets have done Wilson a disservice during his tenure.

But have they really? Should Wilson feel as though he is entitled to a better position than the one he is in?

No, he shouldn’t. One might even feel the opposite. Time and time again the last two seasons, Robert Saleh and company have publicly supported Wilson. And they did so despite how easy it would have been to do the opposite. Even when the Jets traded for Rodgers, New York’s brass spoke out about how it was not an indictment on Wilson but rather a way to help him become a franchise quarterback.

Did they mean those things? Well, that might be debatable. But they did not turn their back on him, almost to a fault. Until they had to. Wilson’s struggles and lack of production forced New York’s hand.

So should Wilson be happy about it has all played out? No, obviously not. But Wilson should jump at the chance to start again. What has he personally done to deserve it? Nothing. But at the very least, it gives him another shot to put forth better tape.

Especially given that Wilson and the Jets are not long for one another.