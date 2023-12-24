The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 on Christmas Eve to clinch their first division title since 1993.

Two seasons ago the Lions finished the season 3-13-1 compared to 9-8 last season and so far 11-4 this season. Quarterback Jared Goff showed his emotions after defeating the Vikings in Week 16.

“It’s pretty exciting, man,” Goff told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “It really is. It’s been a lot of hard work. A long time coming. We got a special group. We really do and this was hard for me. It wasn’t pretty at the end, but we got it done.”

Goff, who was traded to Detroit from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, passed for 257 yards on 30 completions with one touchdown in the win.

The 29-year-old’s voice cracked as he described to Pelissero the hard work it took to turn the franchise around.

“It’s emotional,” Goff explained. “But, it’s just the beginning for us. It’s the first check mark for us. I get emotional thinking about all the guys that went through 3-13, that went through 1-6 early last year and now stand here.”

Detroit committed one turnover in the win, while Minnesota was guilty of four, including two interceptions by Lions safety Kerby Joseph. The 23-year-old’s interception celebration in the first half went viral on social media.

The Lions have a short week as they prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Saturday for their Week 17 matchup.

