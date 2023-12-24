Julian Edelman has been willing to be critical of the Patriots as an NFL analyst, and he once drew the ire of New England’s most talked-about player.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Edelman was asked if any current player in the league got upset about an opinion the retired wide receiver shared in his post-playing career. The three-time Super Bowl champion revealed an unhappy Mac Jones once reached out to him after Edelman took aim at the 2021 first-rounder.

“He texted me like, ‘What’s up, how are you bro?'” Edelman said, as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “It was literally right after the thing I said. I was like, ‘I’m good man, I’m taking my daughter to school right now, how are you?'”

Edelman did not specify which remark Jones took exception with but noted the exchange happened “a few years ago.” Perhaps it was after the Patriots’ collapse in Las Vegas late last season when Edelman ripped Jones for making “pissy faces.”

Story continues below advertisement

Regardless, most of the criticisms Jones has received since his promising rookie season were warranted. The 25-year-old has failed to prove himself to be a legitimate starting quarterback, which is why his days in New England might be numbered.