Magic Guard Reveals Motivating Force Behind Out-Playing Celtics

The Boston Celtics always have their competition cut out for them when taking on the Orlando Magic — recently at least.

Going head-to-head in late November, the Magic once again bested the Celtics, taking a 113-96 win during NBA In-Season Tournament play to threaten Boston’s quarterfinal chances. From afar, it looks as though Orlando plays with some sense of extra motivation whenever taking the floor against the Celtics, and according to guard Cole Anthony, that’s no conspiracy.

Anthony uncovered the exact reason why the Magic elevate their play and rise to the occasion when playing the Celtics — and it’s pretty simple.

“Eddie House, Eddie House, Eddie House. He was talking about us early last season when we played them twice in Boston and he called us a trash team, pretty much,” Anthony told ESPN’s Zach Lowe on “The Lowe Post” podcast. “And we all, like, to this day, take that personal. We all watch the clip as a team. We always gonna remember what he said about us so it’s personal every single time we play Boston.”

Initially, the Celtics had the upper hand, winning 10 consecutive matchups over the Magic from 2020 to 2022. But after hitting that 10-game mark, Orlando flipped the script, having won its last four consecutive battles with Boston, including two by double-digits.

And unlike previous seasons, the Magic aren’t just reserving their solid play for the Celtics exclusively.

Through 18 games into the 2023-24 season, Boston sits atop the Eastern Conference at 14-4 with Orlando (13-5) right behind in the second spot while in the midst of an eight-game winning streak. Not the same pushover team expected to go down without a fight — so far. Then again, with plenty of season left to play, the Magic beg the question: Will they be legitimate, sustainable contenders in the East?

Orlando has two more shots at making Boston suffer for House dishing out the “trash” label this season with the next duel scheduled for Dec. 15.